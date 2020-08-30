ALX Oncology Limited’s (NASDAQ:INZY) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 2nd

ALX Oncology’s (NASDAQ:INZY) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 2nd. ALX Oncology had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $112,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INZY. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

