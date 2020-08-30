Altagas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.42

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $17.65. Altagas shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 727,052 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. CSFB increased their target price on Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$989.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altagas Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altagas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

