Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,639.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,527.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,385.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

