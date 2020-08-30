Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Algorand has a total market cap of $407.41 million and approximately $127.35 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00004537 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,817,007 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

