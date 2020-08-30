Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.42% of Albemarle worth $198,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,687. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.