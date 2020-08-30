Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.61

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $9.03. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1,016,915 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alacer Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.61.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

