Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$25.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AC. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.80 on Thursday, reaching C$17.99. 8,387,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.49.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.