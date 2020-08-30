Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.55. Aimia shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 114,138 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Aimia in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.81.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

