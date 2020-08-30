AI Doctor (AIDOC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $65,660.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Huobi, Bibox and CoinBene. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.07 million and $65,660.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05788404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035732 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00015288 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, OKEx, BCEX, BitForex and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

