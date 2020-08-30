Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AFYA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Banco Santander cut shares of Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Afya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after buying an additional 528,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,244,000 after purchasing an additional 743,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 47.5% during the first quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 835,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

