AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after buying an additional 910,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,896,000 after buying an additional 137,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AFLAC by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

