Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives €912.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €912.50 ($1,073.53).

ADYEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday.

Adyen Company Profile

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.