Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

