Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

NYSE EXR opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.21. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

