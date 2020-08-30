Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,749,000 after purchasing an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,663,000 after purchasing an additional 944,792 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 559,356 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,609,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,601,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.