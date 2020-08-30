Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 1,022.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Okta by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Okta by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Okta by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $5,573,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.