Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,003 shares of company stock worth $1,019,742. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

