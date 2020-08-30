Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

ADSW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of ADSW stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 79.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.