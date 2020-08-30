ADMIRAL GRP/ADR’s (AMIGY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Peel Hunt lowered ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lowered ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $35.45 on Thursday. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

