ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.