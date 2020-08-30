Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADUS. Sidoti raised their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Addus Homecare stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,284,798.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,590 shares of company stock worth $48,384,916. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Addus Homecare by 485.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after buying an additional 203,218 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus Homecare by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Addus Homecare by 463.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Addus Homecare by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 50,375 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

