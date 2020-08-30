Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) & AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Financial Contrast

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Addus Homecare has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Addus Homecare and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus Homecare 0 0 6 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00

Addus Homecare currently has a consensus target price of $99.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.08%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Addus Homecare.

Profitability

This table compares Addus Homecare and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus Homecare 4.24% 8.38% 6.30% AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Addus Homecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Addus Homecare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addus Homecare and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus Homecare $648.79 million 2.29 $25.24 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.46 -$15.00 million $0.30 72.37

Addus Homecare has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth.

Summary

Addus Homecare beats AdaptHealth on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after surgery. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2018, the company served consumers through 156 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

