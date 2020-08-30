ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Raised by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 195,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,860. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

