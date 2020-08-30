Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.54 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald Joseph bought 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at $49,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Schelling purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 202,142 shares of company stock worth $707,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

