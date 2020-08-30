Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.73. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2,569,588 shares.

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $64.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

