Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $20.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.47% from the company’s current price.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.