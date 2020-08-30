Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given a $94.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.53.

ABT opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital International Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

