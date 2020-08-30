6,520 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,520 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,471,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Solar by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after acquiring an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $9,451,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $7,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.00. 1,854,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,289 shares of company stock worth $6,341,522 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

