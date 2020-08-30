49,704 Shares in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sailpoint Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,368,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,115. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAIL traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $39.05. 1,082,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

