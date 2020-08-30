4,639 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.45. 1,513,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,003 shares of company stock worth $1,019,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

