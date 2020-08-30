360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded 360 Finance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. CLSA began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 360 Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.47.

360 Finance stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. 360 Finance has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.83.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that 360 Finance will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Finance

