3,010 Shares in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 3,410.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in FMC by 39.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. 889,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,198. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

