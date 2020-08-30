202,535 Shares in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 202,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,846,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,948,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,018,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,983,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.70.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

