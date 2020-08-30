1,488 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 294.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,288.6% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 246,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 228,360 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $27,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.37. 709,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,640. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average of $151.33. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

