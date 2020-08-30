10,061 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.94. 39,876,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,020,724. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

