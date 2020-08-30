1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.