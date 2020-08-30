$0.63 EPS Expected for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.45. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.