$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,397. The company has a market cap of $275.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

