$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 53.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 267,623 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $6,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 122,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

SHOO traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,993. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

