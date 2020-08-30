$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.91. 306,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,369. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $632,329. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

