-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 331,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,963. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

