Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck Sells 10,500 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

