Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,095 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $141.67. 736,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,655. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.