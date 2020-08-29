Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $4,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,825,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,224. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $101.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.