ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Tops $0.0103

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $184,165.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003020 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002513 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000320 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,284,787 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

ZelaaPayAE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

