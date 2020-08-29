ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

