Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Buy

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNCFF. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

UniCredit stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

