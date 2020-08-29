Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to “Buy”

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $52.90 million, a PE ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 2.89. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 3,650.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $417,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.