Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to Buy

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $64,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,737. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $61,244.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,031 shares of company stock valued at $218,355. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 75.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

