Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Shares of ANDRITZ AG/ADR stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

